David F. Ewald passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. He was 63.He was preceded in death by his parents, William Dell Ewald and Elizabeth B. Ewald.David was the beloved brother of Michael Ewald (Judith) of Newtown, uncle of Joshua Ewald (Charlene) of Feasterville and Jerrica Ewald-Bloomfield (Joseph) of Furlong, and nephew of Robert Ewald (Jeanine) of Illinois. David also loved his cats, Harmony and Pickles.Due to restrictions around Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.Metropolitan Funeral Service,Willow Grove