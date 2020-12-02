David Fretz Cook

Riegelsville - David Fretz Cook died at his home in Riegelsville on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the age of 81.

David was born in Wilson Borough and grew up in Riegelsville. He was preceded in death by his father, Alan R. Cook, his mother, Isabelle F. Lippincott, his brothers Alan R. Cook, Jr. and Daniel K. Cook, as well as his son Robert Cook, his step-son Michael Cook and two infant sons. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Leidy and Nicholas Lemoine, of Mandeville, Louisiana; his brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Kathy Lippincott, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, and his sister-in-law Jennifer Cook, of Riegelsville, along with nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two ex-wives, Cynthia Cook, of Newtown Square, and Kathleen Kurtz, of New Castle, Delaware.

He attended Lehigh University, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta, and graduated with a B.Sc. in Business Administration in 1960. He began his career as a Management Trainee at Marine Midland in New York City.

In 1962, he graduated from the U.S. Navy's Officer Candidate School, and served as an Engineering Officer on the USS Suribachi AE-21, an ammunition ship that operated in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Mediterranean. He also served as Administrative Assistant to the Shipyard Commander at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was discharged from active duty in 1965; he then served in the Naval Reserves until his honorable discharge as a Lieutenant in 1973.

After his military service, he embarked on a banking career spanned over forty years, working at banks in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey, and holding executive positions at some of Philadelphia's largest banks, including Girard Bank, PSFS, and First Fidelity.

Beginning in 1988, he served a ten-year term on the Neshaminy Water Board Authority, and served as chairman for eight years. He retired briefly to Dataw Island, South Carolina, where he served on the board of the Historic Beaufort Foundation, receiving their Chairman's Award in 2010. He returned to Bucks County in 2013.

He excelled in renovating old homes, with his crowning achievement being the Bachman House in Durham. The house was eventually featured in the New York Times, a fact of which he was immensely proud.

He loved Riegelsville, Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley, and was a font of knowledge about the history of the area. In his later years, he most enjoyed riding his bike, looking after his house, watching Eagles football, and visiting with friends at the Riegelsville Inn or at the American Legion Post #950. He was a loving father and a devoted friend, and he will be greatly missed.

A private service will be held at Riegelsville Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to St. John United Church of Christ or to Lehigh University.



