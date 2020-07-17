David Gadiel of Glenside, Pa., formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., passed away suddenly at his residence on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was 74.David was the beloved husband of the late Natalie (Pravduk), the loving father of Cindy McGinley (Joe), and grandfather of Manus and Alaric. He is also survived by his brother, Stanley (Ceinwien), and nephews, Josh and Kyle.David touched the lives of a great many people through his generosity, his sense of humor, and his ability to connect with nearly anyone. His easy smile and heartfelt laughter will be deeply missed.David's services will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross.Condolences can be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.Walter J. Meyers Funeral Home,Jenkintown, Pa.