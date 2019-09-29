|
David Hersh Keller, Jr., a resident of the Pine Run Retirement Community in Doylestown, Pa., passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He was 88.
David was born in East Stroudsburg, Pa. The son of the late David Hersh Keller and Frances Kistler Keller. He attended the public schools where he captained the high school football team and played in the school's state championship band.
He attended Valley Forge Military Academy and College on a music scholarship and performed in the school's concert and marching band. Upon graduation from Gettysburg College with a degree in economics, he served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army, where he was a weapons instructor, and later battalion operations officer in the 17th Infantry stationed in Korea. Upon leaving the service, he attended the University of Pennsylvania where he received a graduate degree in government. He then earned a law degree from Temple University.
After settling in Bucks County in 1958, he began a career in trust banking with Girard Trust Bank, Philadelphia. He retired from PNC Bank in 1996, after having operated a trust office in Doylestown for 30 years, serving many loyal and interesting clients. David served two terms as auditor for Buckingham Township. He was a Republican committeeman and served on the Bucks County Republican executive committee for a number of years. He served as treasurer of the Central Bucks YMCA for several years followed by 19 years as treasurer and a director of the Bucks County SPCA.
A member of Wrightstown Friends Meeting, he served at various times as its clerk, treasurer, and trustee. In other Friends activities over the years he served as treasurer of the Bucks Quarterly Meeting of Friends, and as a member of the Chandler Hall, Friends Home and Village, and Pennswood Village Boards of Directors. He also was a member of the Buckingham Township Historical Commission and the Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of the Revolution. Pursuing his interest and love of the arts, he was a member of Phillips' Mill Community Association where, over the years he served as a director. He enjoyed performing in many musical theatrical productions while a member. David also graced the stage on numerous occasions over 34 years at Town and Country Players where he served on its board of directors as well as treasurer. David enjoyed playing tennis. He avidly pursued his love of collecting. For many years he constantly added to his collections of Pennsylvania Duck Stamp Prints, antique and obsolete securities, toy soldiers, and model autos.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Joanne Barbara Pijawka and by the mother of his children, Susan Hunsberger Stevenson. He is survived by his beloved children, daughter Jennifer (wife Mary), son David "Dee" (wife Carie), and daughter Melissa, and blessed with four wonderful grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob, Susanna and Ty. Preceded in death by his beloved brother and best friend Lee Stephen Keller, he is also survived by his nephews, Lee Stephen and Philip Keller, and his sister-in-law Winifred Keller. He was grateful for and loyal to his many friends.
A celebration of life will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, in the Pine Run Community Center at Pine Run Retirement Community, 777 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, Pa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Town and Country Players or Phillips' Mill Community Association.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 29, 2019