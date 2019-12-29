Home

David Leroy Koehler Obituary
David Leroy Koehler of Ottsville, Pa. passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was 63.

David is survived by his loving mother, Patricia (Gassert) Driesbach, his beloved children, Danielle Koehler and Matthew Koehler; caring siblings, Rick Driesbach, Chuck Driesbach, Donna Eiser, Guy Driesbach, and Scott Driesbach; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

David graduated from Central Bucks West High School. He was a diesel machanic at Vanderlely's Auto in Ottsville, Pa. for well over 40 years. David loved Harley's, motorcycles, trucks, and fishing.

Relatives and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, followed by a time of sharing at noon, at Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will be private.

Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 29, 2019
