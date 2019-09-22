|
David Lewis Culp of Lansdale died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
A devoted husband, father, brother and son, David was born in Philadelphia on July 9, 1943 to Lewis and Ruth Culp. He was the oldest of three children, Marla Culp (deceased) and Jeff Culp (wife, Arline Culp) of Groton, Conn.
David grew up in Flourtown and attended Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School, where he and his swimming relay team earned a state championship. David graduated from Lehigh University in 1966 with dual degrees in Business Administration and Industrial Engineering.
He spent his career as an engineer working as a longtime employee at Moore Products Company and Applied Control Engineering (ACE), and as a gentleman farmer in Hilltown, Bucks County. Dave was still working when he died; he so enjoyed his customers and clients.
Dave and his wife, Jane, split their time between Pennsylvania and Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia, where they enjoyed relaxing dock-side.
Dave was a loving husband, and he is survived by his wife, Jane Cappiello-Culp, and a proud and loving father to his surviving children, T. C. Feick (spouse, Ellen Crowe), Andrew Feick (spouse, Lisa), Alice (Culp) Frederick (spouse, Adam), Matthew Oldsey (spouse, Jessica) and Michael Oldsey (fiancee, Jackie Ludlam). David is further survived by his 10 grandchildren, Troy Feick, Lyndee Feick, Elise Feick, Kaitlyn Ott, Chase Ott, Lillian Feick, Malcom Frederick, Calvin Frederick, Frankie Oldsey, and Charlotte Oldsey.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
Donations instead of flowers may be made to: Phillies Charities, Inc., One Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia PA 19148. Please note in Honor of David Culp, 142 N. Main St., North Wales, PA 19454.
