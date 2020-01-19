|
David Louis Phillippe of North Wales, Pa., formerly of Pompton Lakes, N.J., passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, after a long illness. He was 86.
David enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and was an avid bowler. He enjoyed watching sports on TV and was a dedicated New York Giants, New York Rangers, and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
David will be dearly missed by his wife of 65 years, Dolores Ann (Kress) Phillippe; his daughters, Susan Phillippe (Karen Reese) of North Wales, Pa., Deborah Alberts (Jeff) of Oak Harbor, Wash., Letha Schmidt (Steven) of Glen Mills, Pa, and Cynthia Whalen of Rockaway, N.J.; his son, David Louis Phillippe Jr. (Andrea) of Scranton, Pa.; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to David's "Celebration of Life" from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Village of Neshaminy Falls Clubhouse, 195 Stump Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the online at (support.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 19, 2020