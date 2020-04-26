|
We are saddened to announce that David M. Holmes Jr. has left the earth to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
David loved to help people and serve them in all the jobs he worked in his life. He was an Endowment Member in the NRA and proud of it. He fought to keep the right for gun owners. He helped preserve the right to Keep and Bear Arms.
His family and church family will miss him.
David is survived by his wife, Valerie, her son, Jason, and his mom and dad, Sally and David Holmes.
Rest in Peace.
Donations may be made in David's name to Acute Care, 2940 Turnpike Dr., Suite #17, Hatboro, PA 19040.
Condolences and messages may be expressed to the family on the funeral home's web site below.
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster
www.deckergivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020