Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home
21 York St
Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-0105
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Centenary United Methodist Church
108 N. Union St.
Lambertville, NJ
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Centenary United Methodist Church
108 N. Union St.
Lambertville, NJ
David R. Heath Obituary
David R. Heath, a resident of Ringoes, N.J., died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. He was 54.

Born in Doylestown, Pa., David was a lifelong resident of the New Hope/Solebury area. He was the son of the late Marie Jane Melson Heath.

He is survived by a large and loving family: his father, Robert D. Heath Sr. of New Hope; his children, Tanner J. Heath and Miranda M. Heath; their mother, Lynn Getchell Heath of Doylestown; his devoted partner, Elizabeth Lynch of Ringoes; his sister, Patricia Marie Heath Shiel and her husband, Brian; and his brothers, Robert D. Heath Jr. and his wife, Jean, and John J. Heath and his wife, Siriporn, all of New Hope. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews and their families and his large circle of friends and colleagues.

Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Centenary United Methodist Church, 108 N. Union St., Lambertville, NJ 08530, where calling hours will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pop-Pop Heath Scholarship Fund, c/o First National Bank and Trust Co. of Newtown, 407 Old York Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.

Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, Lambertville, N.J.

vhmfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 20, 2019
