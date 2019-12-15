|
David Troxel Houpt, of Warrington, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Christ's Home in Warminster. He was 87.
David was the loving husband of Charlotte Houpt. The couple would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in August 2020.
Born in Abington, Pa., he was a son of the late Thomas and Edna Houpt and was preceded in death by his brother Richard Houpt (Katherine) of Ithaca, N.Y.
David proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1956.
David was employed as a manager at the U-Haul Moving & Storage facility in Willow Grove, Pa., in addition to other purchasing and accounting positions in the greater Philadelphia area.
David was also a longstanding member of the Hatboro Lions Club and a Mason for over 65 years.
In his free time, David enjoyed socializing with friends, visiting historical sites, rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers and Phillies, and never ever missed an opportunity to go out for ice cream.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his two daughters, Christina Franklin (Scott), Birgitta Sweigart and two grandchildren, Brittany Sweigart and Bonnie Sweigart.
David's services with military honors will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, Pa. Please arrive to the cemetery no later than 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Hatboro Lion's Club, P.O. Box 471, Hatboro, PA 19040.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 15, 2019