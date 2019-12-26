|
David W. Weiss Jr. of Mechanicsburg, Pa. passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home. He was 49.
Born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., he was a son of David W. Weiss Sr. and the late Anita May Weiss, who passed away in 2014.
David was a 1993 graduate of Lehigh University where he majored in Civil Engineering. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and was active on their judicial committee and alumni advisory board. He also was president of the Interfraternity Council at the University.
For much of his career he worked for Gannett Fleming Inc. in Camp Hill, Pa. and more recently for Triple Crown Corporation in Harrisburg.
David had a true love for cooking and enjoyed sharing his culinary creations with others. He was an avid Philly sports fan and especially a diehard Eagles fan.
In addition to his father, survivors include his brother, John T. Weiss and his wife, Heather, and their children, Bryce and Ella of Mechanicsburg, Pa.
You are invited to visit with David's family from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E. Swamp Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901, where his funeral service will follow at noon. Interment will be in Great Swamp UCC Cemetery, Spinnerstown, Pa.
Contributions in his name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or at: nationalmssociety.org.
