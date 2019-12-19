Home

Deadra A. LaJeunesse

Deadra A. LaJeunesse Obituary
Deadra A. (Vollmar) LaJeunesse of Hatboro, Pa. suddenly passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. She was 70.

Born in Abington, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothea (Beard) Vollmar. She was the beloved wife of James J. LaJeunesse, the loving mother of Jaime Flagler (Michael), and the step-mother of Hope Baus, Heather George, Stacey Forbes (James) and Caitlin LaJeunesse. She is also survived by her sister, Charlene Leis (William), eight grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.

Deadra was Nana to many, and an animal lover who enjoyed gardening, crocheting and baking her famous cheesecakes.

Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at The Decker-Givnish Funeral Home, 216 York Road, Warminster, where her Life Celebration service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) or to the .

Decker-Givnish Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 19, 2019
