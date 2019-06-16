|
|
Debbie Dyer Fritz passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was 58.
Debbie was born Sept. 10, 1960 in Milton, Fla. The daughter of a U.S. Navy sailor, she moved around often, living in Jacksonville, Fla., Virginia Beach, Va., Iceland, New York City, and Maine. She attended high school outside of Philadelphia, Pa., and lived there until she married and started her family. Debbie spent most of her adult life in Louisville, Ky., Mantua, N.J., and Fuquay-Varina, N.C.
Debbie enjoyed reading, going to the beach, cooking/baking, and supporting her sons and husband in all aspects. Above all, she enjoyed being a mom to her family and friends. Every person with whom she interacted left with a good feeling, from lifelong friends to cashiers at grocery stores. She took care of everyone around her, and when she arrived as a guest at someone's home, she often didn't stop moving while helping prepare meals or get things settled. Everyone loved being around her, and she loved being around everyone.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Tom Fritz Sr.; children, Tom Fritz Jr. (Mackenzie), and Jim Fritz; granddaughter, Amelia (whom she named); parents, Gene and Janet (Atwood) Dyer; siblings, Pam Shaffer (Rich) and Lisa Sommer (Dennis); and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Debbie's life will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street, Leslie, Mich., with a visitation preceding the service starting at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be donating a reading bench to Mantua Township Schools and establishing an award for a graduating 6th grader. For donation information, please email [email protected]
Vickers Leslie Funeral Home,
Leslie, Mich.
www.vickersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 16, 2019