Deborah A. (Tocce) Racinowski of Southampton passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was 66.
She was the beloved wife of Neal J. Racinowski with whom she shared 39 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Mary (Pergola) Tocce.
In addition to her husband, Deborah is survived by her sons, Neal Jr. (Hannah VanOstrand) and Brian; her cat, Angel; siblings, David, Mark, Richard, Patricia Coulton (Mike Post), and Anthony (Michele); and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing after 9 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. Her interment will immediately follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross, Southeastern Pennsylvania Chapter, 2221 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 7, 2019