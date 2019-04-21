Home

Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Deborah A. Rhodes

Deborah A. Rhodes Obituary
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Christine Cautin. Deborah is survived by her beloved husband, Geoffrey; and son, Michael (Sarah). Also surviving are her siblings, Michael Cautin (Cecile), Diane Cautin, Kirk Cautin (Diane), Dawn Strein (Donald) and Theresa Miller (Michael); and several nieces and nephews.

Deborah was an avid traveler who enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Friends are invited to celebrate Deborah's life at her memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Pine Crest Country Club, 101 Country Club Drive, Lansdale, Pa., where the family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the at .

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home web site listed below. Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019
