Deborah Nunley-Gourley of Willow Grove, Pa. died Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was 77.
Born Sept. 19, 1941 to Francis Mahoney and Grace Feeser in Dundalk, Md., she resided in Willow Grove for 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Dennis John Nunley.
Debbie is survived by her sister, Jane Dynan, her children, Jerry Nunley, Debbie Whaite, and Sean Gourley, and grandchildren Jerry Nunley Jr., Stephen Whaite, and Sienna Gourley.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 620 Welsh Rd., Horsham, PA 19044.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Debbie's name may be given to or to Resurrection Lutheran Church.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 22, 2019