Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Nunley-Gourley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Nunley-Gourley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah Nunley-Gourley Obituary
Deborah Nunley-Gourley of Willow Grove, Pa. died Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was 77.

Born Sept. 19, 1941 to Francis Mahoney and Grace Feeser in Dundalk, Md., she resided in Willow Grove for 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Dennis John Nunley.

Debbie is survived by her sister, Jane Dynan, her children, Jerry Nunley, Debbie Whaite, and Sean Gourley, and grandchildren Jerry Nunley Jr., Stephen Whaite, and Sienna Gourley.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 620 Welsh Rd., Horsham, PA 19044.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Debbie's name may be given to or to Resurrection Lutheran Church.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.