Debra Evangelista
at Warminster. She was 52.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Kerrigan) Hildwine.

Debbie was the beloved wife of Thomas, the loving mother of Samantha, MaryBeth and Tommy, and the sister of the late Stephen Hildwine. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Norma Evangelista.

Debbie was a nurse for over 30 years. She earned her RN at Frankford (1990), and her Bachelor's and Master's degree in Nursing Management at Chamberlain University (2016). Debbie continued working throughout her treatments.

She finished her career as a nurse manager in the Emergency Room at Abington Jefferson Health. Debbie also was co-owner, alongside her husband, of the Car Source Service Center in Doylestown, Pa.

Outside of work, Debbie's life revolved around her family. She spent years attending sports games and swim meets. Debbie enjoyed spending time at her second home in Ocean City, N.J.

Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will begin at noon. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org in Debbie's memory. 

Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Nativity of Our Lord
October 27, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the entire family. I had the pleasure of working with Deb in the ER for many years. I was blessed to have known and worked with her as a nurse. She will be missed by all.
Beth Habermehl
Coworker
October 27, 2020
As a former staff nurse I encountered Deb in the ER as a compassionate, energetic, knowlegeable and enthusiastic in every thing that she did. She aways had a smile. The Abington staff will miss her as well as her patients. Prayers for her family.
Carol Hails
Coworker
October 27, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Debbie's passing - my sincerest sympathy to her friends and family.
The angels are always near to those who are grieving, to whisper to them that their loved ones are safe in the hand of God. ~Quoted in The Angels' Little Instruction Book by Eileen Elias Freeman, 1994

Fondly -
Kerin (Ciotola) Brown
Kerin (Ciotola) Brown
Neighbor
October 27, 2020
My heartfelt condolences. Deb was a kind soul, I have such fond memories of our time working together in he ER
Donna Martonik
Coworker
October 27, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Deb was a great person and wonderful friend and neighbor. Prayers for all of you
Lisa and Jim Hartman
Neighbor
October 27, 2020
Will miss you Deb. We had some good times growing up, going down the shore, training you at WVAC. You became an amazon lady. Your family had a lot to be proud of!
To Tommy and the kids, praying you can find comfort during this most difficult time.
Susan Munro
Friend
October 27, 2020
I worked with Deb for the past 15 years in the ER at Abington. She was an amazing nurse and even a better nurse manager. She always supported us and will be sorely missed. My prayers and thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. She will forever be remembered by her ER family. ♥
Holly Brogan
Coworker
October 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Deb. I worked with her from 2002 til 2017. My sincere condolences and prayers to your family
Lisa March
October 27, 2020
The entire DiTore and McMenamin families are praying for you all right now. She left a beautiful impression on us all.
Eileen DiTore
Family Friend
October 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Debbie's passing. I attended step classes at LA Fitness with her and she was just so genuinely kind and caring. She will be missed. Sending prayers to the family.
Pamela DeAngelis
Classmate
October 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Debbie was such a strong willed person. She will be missed very much. She was a valued member of WVAC.
Ruth Kitten
Acquaintance
