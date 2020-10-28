Debra Evangelista

at Warminster. She was 52.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Kerrigan) Hildwine.
Debbie was the beloved wife of Thomas, the loving mother of Samantha, MaryBeth and Tommy, and the sister of the late Stephen Hildwine. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Norma Evangelista.
Debbie was a nurse for over 30 years. She earned her RN at Frankford (1990), and her Bachelor's and Master's degree in Nursing Management at Chamberlain University (2016). Debbie continued working throughout her treatments.
She finished her career as a nurse manager in the Emergency Room at Abington Jefferson Health. Debbie also was co-owner, alongside her husband, of the Car Source Service Center in Doylestown, Pa.
Outside of work, Debbie's life revolved around her family. She spent years attending sports games and swim meets. Debbie enjoyed spending time at her second home in Ocean City, N.J.
Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will begin at noon. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
, cancer.org
in Debbie's memory.
