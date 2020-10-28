Debra Evangelista

I am so very sorry to hear of Debbie's passing - my sincerest sympathy to her friends and family.

The angels are always near to those who are grieving, to whisper to them that their loved ones are safe in the hand of God. ~Quoted in The Angels' Little Instruction Book by Eileen Elias Freeman, 1994



Fondly -

Kerin (Ciotola) Brown

Neighbor