Debra M. Getz
Debra M. (DiBelardino) Getz passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She was 67.

She was the beloved wife of Wayne Getz, the mother of Samantha Occhetti (Owen) and Alexander Getz, and grandmother of Chase.

Debra was a champion of children with special needs as a teacher for more than 25 years at Our Lady of Confidence Day School in Willow Grove.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. David Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090, www.stdavidparish.org. Interment will be in Pine Grove Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Our Lady of Confidence Day School, 314 North Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090, ourladyofconfidence.org.

Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.wetzelandson.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 12, 2020.
