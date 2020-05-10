Home

John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Delphine Byron

Delphine Byron Obituary
Delphine Byron of Glenside, Pa. passed peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was 84.

Delphine was born during The Depression and lost her parents at an early age. She adored her younger brother and mentioned him from time to time.

She resided with her Growth Horizons family for over 25 years. Delphine had a vibrant personality that lit up a room every time she entered. She had a contagious laugh that she freely shared with those around her, making them feel happy and loved.

Delphine knew lots of older songs that she would sing with delight. She had a passion for ice cream sodas, cheesecake and money. She had a great sense of humor and might ask you for a drink or money then laugh and say, I'm only kidding." Mostly she loved the casinos in Atlantic City and looked forward to trips there. She was happiest when playing the slot machines and she was great at it!

Delphine was loved beyond measure and will be truly missed by all who cared for and adored her.

John J. Bryers Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020
