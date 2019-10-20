|
|
Denise C. Rank of North Wales, Pa. a former special education teacher, passed away in the presence of her family after a fierce and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer in Abington-Jefferson Hospital, Lansdale. She was 68.
Born in Hazleton, she graduated from HHS Class of 1969. She earned her bachelor's degree in education at Bloomsburg State College in 1973, where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority and met and married her "college crush" Michael. She earned her Master of Education degree at Trenton State College, continuing her education at St. Joseph's University, where her concentration was on the Holocaust.
She taught for nearly 40 years, starting her career in an extremely challenging year-round position at Eastern State School and Hospital, Philadelphia, followed by teaching special education classes in Pennridge and Philadelphia public schools.
She had the utmost patience, with an ability to use traditional approaches as well as developing innovative methods of her own for her students with learning difficulties. She was "tickled pink" whenever former students saw her in local stores and restaurants where they worked, excitedly rushing up to her, thanking her for helping them become such self-sufficient, fine adults.
Ms. Rank was an avid volunteer for so many causes and was a fighter of justice for our country, our children, animals and nature all of whom are our future.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on October 5 for her Hazleton area family and friends at St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham, Pa.
Life Celebration Services for all of her other greater Philadelphia area friends who have become our family will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 in North Wales. Please RSVP/Contact: [email protected]
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 20, 2019