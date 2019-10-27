|
Denise E. Smith of Haycock Township, formerly of Bedminster Township, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her home. She was 59.
She was the wife of James B. Smith. The couple had celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary Oct. 12, 2019.
Born in Abington, she was the daughter of the late Reinhardt and Evelyn (Nesbit) Rohr.
A 1977 graduate of Hatboro-Horsham High School, Horsham, she attained her Associate degree in 1982 from Frankford School of Nursing, Philadelphia, and Penn State University.
As a registered nurse, Denise was last employed by Health Quality Partners, Doylestown. Previously, she worked for 15 years for Doylestown Hospital Visiting Nurses.
Denise was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kellers Church, where she served as the Leader of Evangelism and Parish Nurse. At St. Matthew's, she also served on Church Council and the Social Ministry Committee, sang in the church choir, and volunteered as a liturgist and lector.
She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Glenside Chapter, as well as the Daughters of the Nile, and International Order of Rainbow. Denise volunteered for many years with the Enterprise Fire Company Ambulance, Hatboro.
In addition to traveling and entertaining, she enjoyed rum and wine-tasting experiences. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends, but her greatest joy in life was caring for and spending time with her granddaughter.
Surviving with her husband are two children, Kelly Shoemaker and her husband, Bruce, of Haycock Township, and Brian Smith of Haycock Township; a granddaughter, Arya Shoemaker; and her "adopted sisters," Donna Lebledzinski, Sandy Deluca, Cindy Murphy, Kathy Lyon, Deb Yates, and Cathy Burkhardt.
Her funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 1, at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge Road, Perkasie (Kellers Church), where family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge Road, Perkasie, PA 18944, or to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Delaware Valley Chapter, P.O. Box 631, Holicong, PA 18928.
