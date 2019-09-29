|
|
Dennis H. Mullin Jr., recently residing in Exton, Pa., but a native of Bucks County, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Dennis lived his life in devotion to his family and friends. He was an amazing father who held a fierce love for his two sons, Max and Aidan.
A beloved son of Dennis Sr. and Linda (Phillips) Mullin of Buckingham, Dennis was a loving brother to Maureen Harris (Todd) of Chalfont, and Kevin Mullin (Colleen) of Doylestown.
Dennis was adored by his two boys, and his nieces and nephews, Shea and Brody Harris, and Conor, Brendan and Maura Mullin. He also will be missed by his former wife, Danielle Sementelli, and her family.
Dennis was an avid fan of soccer, playing for decades for VE German club in Warminster, St. Joseph's Preparatory, Temple University, and even Team USA. He was a coach and mentor to Max and Aidan, who both currently play for Phoenixville Area Soccer Club. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends, and will be truly missed by many.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Buckingham, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery in Warrington Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to benefit Max and Aidan. Please contact the family for more information.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 29, 2019