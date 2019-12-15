|
|
Dennis M. Kivlin passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Nov. 26th at his home. He was 66.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in Warminster, Dennis was the son of the late Charles A. and Helen Smith Kivlin and the brother of the late Charles E. Kivlin.
Dennis was a graduate of Archbishop Wood High School, Penn State University, and Temple University Tyler School of Art.
He is survived by his brother David Kivlin (Patricia) and his sister Regina Harte. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Dennis' family will receive friends of Friday Dec. 20th from 10:30 a.m. until his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Louise de Marillac at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. His interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Fluehr Funeral Home
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 15, 2019