1/1
Denny Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denny Smith
Denny Smith of Willow Grove passed away suddenly on 11/4/2020. A graduate of Upper Moreland High School, he was the owner/operator of Smitty's Texaco until 2000.
Preceded in death by his parents - Elmer ("Smitty") and Lillian (Santine), and two brothers - Brent (Eugenie) and Kevin (Carol).
Survived by his adoring wife of 39 years Maryalice (Knox), daughter Julia Gallagher (Ryan), sons Patrick (Corinne), and Gregory (Andrea), and his beloved grandchildren Ryan, Vincent, and Samuel, Siblings Sharon Sipler (Rob), Kathy Knox (Stephen), Timmy (Nora), Tommy (Mary), Chris Haley (Jim), Brian (Betsy), and Philip (Faith). Also survived by his stepmother Shirley Stauffer (Bill), many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Denny was known for being a kind, gentle man who devoted his life to his family, especially his grandsons. His family joked that he loved them more than his own children. Denny was the person that you could always count on, regardless if it was to fix a car, walk your dog, water your plants, or help build a bar in your basement. He was a quiet man, but his kindness spoke volumes to the people around him. Denny will be truly missed, and to quote his brother-in-law, he was "one of the great ones".
Burial will be scheduled for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Montgomery County Second Alarmer's Rescue Squad or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements by John J. Bryers Funeral Home (www.bryersfh.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Bryers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved