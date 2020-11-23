Denny Smith
Denny Smith of Willow Grove passed away suddenly on 11/4/2020. A graduate of Upper Moreland High School, he was the owner/operator of Smitty's Texaco until 2000.
Preceded in death by his parents - Elmer ("Smitty") and Lillian (Santine), and two brothers - Brent (Eugenie) and Kevin (Carol).
Survived by his adoring wife of 39 years Maryalice (Knox), daughter Julia Gallagher (Ryan), sons Patrick (Corinne), and Gregory (Andrea), and his beloved grandchildren Ryan, Vincent, and Samuel, Siblings Sharon Sipler (Rob), Kathy Knox (Stephen), Timmy (Nora), Tommy (Mary), Chris Haley (Jim), Brian (Betsy), and Philip (Faith). Also survived by his stepmother Shirley Stauffer (Bill), many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Denny was known for being a kind, gentle man who devoted his life to his family, especially his grandsons. His family joked that he loved them more than his own children. Denny was the person that you could always count on, regardless if it was to fix a car, walk your dog, water your plants, or help build a bar in your basement. He was a quiet man, but his kindness spoke volumes to the people around him. Denny will be truly missed, and to quote his brother-in-law, he was "one of the great ones".
Burial will be scheduled for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Montgomery County Second Alarmer's Rescue Squad or the American Heart Association
