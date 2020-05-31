Derryl DeVenuto of Pipersville passed away suddenly Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was 50.He was loved dearly by his devastated family.He was an administrator at Levittown Beauty Academy, LLC and a stylist at Eden Organics, Newtown, Pa.Derryl had the kindest heart. His many friends knew that he was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved his daughter, Ariana, his dog, the Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers, and tinkering around with anything mechanical. This world will never be the same without him.He is survived by his daughter, Ariana DeVenuto of Orlando, Fla., his mother, Nancy DeVenuto of New Hope, his brothers, Dennis DeVenuto of New Hope, Stacy DeVenuto (Laura) of Quakertown, and Jody DeVenuto of Yardley, nephews, Joseph Jr., Ethan, Benjamin, and Owen, nieces, Stephanie, Madison, Devynne, and Tessa, Aunt Barbara Kuehnle of Ottsville, Uncle Joseph J. DeVenuto (Janene) of New Hope, as well as many cousins.He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis DeVenuto Sr., and his grandparents, Margaret and Joseph DeVenuto, and William and Joanne Cochrane.The family plans to hold a memorial service in the future due to current Covid-19 restrictions.To share your fondest memories of Derryl, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Leaver/Cable of Buckingham