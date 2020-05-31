I had the pleasure of meeting Derryl 2 years ago when my daughter Paige decided to follow in my footsteps and become a hairsyltylist , she attended and graduated from LBA recently, Derryl was her biggest mentor she adored him and he was very fond of her always inspiring her , as a mother I am beyond grateful for Derryl the way he encouraged my daughter to not only get through school but to do it with such passion, I also had the pro ledge of working at Eden Organics with him although only for a short time as I was the new hire recently , he was such a pleasure to work with , there are no words to express such a great loss only know that he wouldn't want any of us to be sad , he was a no fuss kinda guy with the kindest heart , I will always remember him !! RIP Derryl please know you touched so many peoples lives for the better my friend

Sharon Smeltzer

Coworker