Derryl DeVenuto
Derryl DeVenuto of Pipersville passed away suddenly Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was 50.

He was loved dearly by his devastated family.

He was an administrator at Levittown Beauty Academy, LLC and a stylist at Eden Organics, Newtown, Pa.

Derryl had the kindest heart. His many friends knew that he was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved his daughter, Ariana, his dog, the Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers, and tinkering around with anything mechanical. This world will never be the same without him.

He is survived by his daughter, Ariana DeVenuto of Orlando, Fla., his mother, Nancy DeVenuto of New Hope, his brothers, Dennis DeVenuto of New Hope, Stacy DeVenuto (Laura) of Quakertown, and Jody DeVenuto of Yardley, nephews,  Joseph Jr., Ethan, Benjamin, and Owen, nieces, Stephanie, Madison, Devynne, and Tessa, Aunt Barbara Kuehnle of Ottsville, Uncle Joseph J. DeVenuto (Janene) of New Hope, as well as many cousins. 

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis DeVenuto Sr., and his grandparents, Margaret and Joseph DeVenuto, and William and Joanne Cochrane.

The family plans to hold a memorial service in the future due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

To share your fondest memories of Derryl, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
I will miss trying to make you smile at LBA. RIP
Milli KernersvIVX
May 29, 2020
OMG,A good man lost to soon. My condolences. My parents & I go back many ,many years. Knowing the family,through the Beauty Business.
Sorry for your Loss
Diana Strayline
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
Our dear friends introduced us to Derryl several years ago. I feel lucky to call him a friend. He was an amazing man, so kind and thoughtful! I truly looked forward to our wide ranging conversations at the salon, I always considered him a kindred spirit. I am grateful for his friendship and am so saddened by his sudden passing. Our family will truly miss him, and we send our heartfelt love and prayers to his family. We was a very special man who touched many lives. May he rest in peace, and may his family know how much he was treasured by all who knew him.
Sue Montgomery
Friend
May 28, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Derryl 2 years ago when my daughter Paige decided to follow in my footsteps and become a hairsyltylist , she attended and graduated from LBA recently, Derryl was her biggest mentor she adored him and he was very fond of her always inspiring her , as a mother I am beyond grateful for Derryl the way he encouraged my daughter to not only get through school but to do it with such passion, I also had the pro ledge of working at Eden Organics with him although only for a short time as I was the new hire recently , he was such a pleasure to work with , there are no words to express such a great loss only know that he wouldn't want any of us to be sad , he was a no fuss kinda guy with the kindest heart , I will always remember him !! RIP Derryl please know you touched so many peoples lives for the better my friend
Sharon Smeltzer
Coworker
May 28, 2020
Derryl was the greatest, always willing to stop over the house and help me move heavy things, change floodlights, and cut my hair. Lee and I knew him for 30 years as our hairdresser, but also a true close friend. We will miss him and always have pleasant thoughts of him and the joy he brought into our lives.
Don & Lee Sheluga
Friend
May 28, 2020
Derryl has been an extended member of our family for over thirty years. He will be missed every day.
Rachael Bartuski
Friend
May 28, 2020
Derryl was more than a hair stylist to all who knew him. He became your friend and deeply cared for every client. I followed him to 4 salons and have been a friend/client for over 20 years. He was kind, compassionate, generous, knowledgeable, and I looked forward to my visits with him. One of us always ended up spitting coffee up from our laughs. He "got" me and we shared the same sarcastic humor throughout the years. He will be missed dearly. Sending my deepest sympathy to his family, and his daughter who I watched grow up through photos over all these years. So heartbroken....
Michele Brodsky
Friend
May 28, 2020
I am so very sad to hear of this devastating news. I have known Derryl for over 25 years. I met him at the Sheraton salon and since followed him to numerous salons over the years. I even lost him a few times and had to use my detective skills to find him. Throughout my time knowing Derryl I have lived in California twice, Texas, Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. I would not let anyone else touch my hair unless I was in dire straights (and I usually regretted it). We always shared stores about our families, cars, coffee, animals, and whatever else we decided was the hot topic of the day. He was so kind and compassionate. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this very difficult time. We all share at least two things, our love for Derryl and the hole that is currently in our hearts. Rest easy, my friend!
Danene Birtell
Friend
May 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Derryl's daughter and his entire family. We know Derryl from Eden Salon and he was excellent! Derryl was the nicest guy with a great sense of humor. We will miss Derryl. God Bless your family! Theresa Lux and daughters
Theresa Lux
Friend
May 28, 2020
I am so saddened by this loss. I have known Derryl for 30 years as a friend and as my stylist. I never trusted anyone to do my hair, other than my own mother, who was a cosmetologist. When I found Derryl in 1990, I was 15 years old and I had followed him to the many salons that he worked at. I just saw him two weeks ago on March 11th and March 12th. We shared stories, laughs, a hug and a kiss before going our separate ways. I am so grateful for that time with him. My deepest condolences to the DeVenuto family and all the many friends whose lives he touched. He sure did touch mine. What a kind, compassionate, caring soul he was. My prayers go up for all affected by this unexpected loss.
Nicolle Tornetta
Friend
May 28, 2020
Prayers to the family and friends.Derryl was not only my hair stylist for over 25 years but, a friend very dear to my heart. We hit it off from day one. We could easily talk sports,dogs,cars,music and guns. With both of us being Italian.. I don't know who talked more when we were together.Rest in peace my friend! You are already missed so much
Nina Manzo
Friend
May 28, 2020
31 years ago I walked into Regis with a head full of green hair..... never knowing I'd be walking out with a life long friend.

You didn't do updos but did my hair for my wedding. You opened the salon to make me feel normal after I had twins (remember your horror when I brought those newborns with me?!)

There wasn't a single milestone that you didn't share with me.

I'm going to miss you my friend. Our lives will forever be missing a huge piece from now on.

Fly high my dear friend
Denise OSullivan
Friend
