Diana Jean (Naughton) Scharle of Wyncote, Pa. passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after a valiant battle against COVID-19. She was 55.
She graduated from Archbishop Ryan High School, Class of 1983, and worked as a certified nurse's aide and optical technician.
Born in Meadowbrook, Pa., she was the daughter of Jean (Ficoceli) Naughton and the late James D. Naughton.
Diana is survived by her loving children, whom she adored, Daniel S. and Brittany A.; her dear sisters, Theresa A. Palumbo (Anthony) and Gina L. Naughton; and her nieces, nephews, cousins, and Carmen DeVece.
Due to current restrictions, her funeral service and interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Abington Health Foundation, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 24, 2020