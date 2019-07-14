|
Dolores A. Brunner went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her residence. She was 95.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Anna Staedtler. Dolores was a resident of Gloria Dei Farms in Hatboro. She had previously been a longtime resident of Willow Grove.
Mrs. Brunner was a retired vice president of the Abington Federal Savings and Loan Association. She was a charter member of the Willow Grove Baptist Church, member of the church choir, and also had taught Sunday School. She had a strong and abiding faith, and was happy to be going with Jesus.
Dolores had also been a longtime volunteer at Abington Memorial Hospital, served as a nurse's aide in the states during World War II, and also a friendly face at the Gloria Dei Farms Coffee Shop. She had the ability to make you feel at peace in her presence.
Dolores was the beloved wife of Jacob Brunner for 54 years, before his death in 2000. She was the devoted mother of Lynn B. Berrang of Collegeville, and Ruth Glenn of Marietta, Ga. She was the loving grandmother of Jaime Perez, Lauren Spahr, Andrea Wright, Michael Berrang, Matthew Berrang, and Christopher Berrang. She also is survived by nine great grandchildren.
Mrs. Brunner's service and interment will be held privately.
