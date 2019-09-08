Home

Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Dolores Canova Carbone

Dolores Canova Carbone Obituary
Dolores Canova Carbone, formerly of Brooklyn and Long Island, N.Y., passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Luther Woods Rehabilitation Center.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dan, who passed in 2009.

Dolores is survived by her sister, Rose Festa; and nieces, Karen Festa and Andrea Zaldivar. She also is survived by her very special nephew, Michael Festa, who saw to it that anything she needed or wanted, she had, without question. Dolores always considered her five step-children a blessing. She also enjoyed the company of her special friends, Joan Sparango and MaryJo Amici. The family would also like to extend a note of gratitude to Dolores' very dear and close friends, Dawn and Rob Carlson.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, where Dolores' Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following the visitation. Interment will follow the Mass in Doylestown Cemetery.

Dolores had a particular devotion to the poor, homeless, and hungry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to a .

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 8, 2019
