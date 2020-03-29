Home

Dolores E. Tresidder

Dolores E. Tresidder Obituary
Dolores E. Tresidder, "Aunt Sis," passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Gloria Dei Personal Care at The Park, Hatboro, Pa. She would have been 90 on May 7th.

Born in Abington in 1930, she was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mildred Bradney, and her husband, William, to whom she was happily married for many years. She also was preceded in death by her brothers, George Bradney and Howard Bradney.

She is survived by her sister, Mildred DeLeone of Willow Grove, Pa., brothers, Robert Bradney (Ramona) of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. and William Bradney (Marie) of Warrington, Pa., and a niece and three nephews, whom she thought of as her children, Ted DeLeone (Monica) of Palmetto, Fla., Debbie Weiss of Warminster, Pa., Tony DeLeone of Hartsville, Pa., and Bill DeLeone (Jen) of San Tan Valley, Ariz. She also leaves many other nieces, nephews and family members.

She loved entertaining her family and friends at her unforgettable pool parties and was a die hard Philadelphia Eagles fan.

There will not be any services at her request.

Donations can be made to the in Dolores's name.





Decker-Givnish of Warminster

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 29, 2020
