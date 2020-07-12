1/
Dolores E. Yerkes
Dolores E. Yerkes of Hatboro passed away on July 5 at her daughter's home in Jamison. She was 86 and the wife of Joseph H. Yerkes, Jr.

Born in Doylestown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Madeline Wermuth Mathews.

Dolores grew up in Doylestown, meeting her future husband, Joseph, while working at Fischer & Porter Co. They married in 1954 and would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in October of this year.

She worked as an administrator and bookkeeper at Hatboro Cemetery for 26 years, also worked outside to help maintain the cemetery grounds, and at Delmar Enterprises in Warminster for 23 years.

Dolores loved playing games with the family, especially pinochle and the marble game. She enjoyed all arts and crafts, including making and painting her own ceramic pieces, knitting, making Christmas ornaments with her husband and drawing.

She especially loved the beach and for 25 years she took annual vacations to Sanibel lsland, Fl., with her husband and daughter.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Linda Faust, Sandy Yerkes, Steven Yerkes and Jeff Yerkes, as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister: Madeline Matthias and brother, Raymond Mathews. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Yerkes and her sister, Janet Hamilton.

Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dolores's name may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 12, 2020.
