|
|
Dolores M. Stankavage of Buckingham Township passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor. She was 82.
Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Leo Vincent Stankavage, who passed away Feb. 22, 2008.
Born in Shenandoah, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John and Hattie Grimkowski.
Dolores graduated from the University of Pennsylvania nursing school in 1957 and then worked in the hospital's neuroscience department. Dolores married Leo in 1961 and left nursing to raise her four children. As the children became independent, she returned to nursing working the night shift at the Neshaminy Manor assisted living facility until her retirement in 1998.
Dolores' life revolved around her family, and she enjoyed traveling around the country to celebrate every graduation, wedding, baptism or sports event with her children and grandchildren. In addition, she loved going to the beach with family and hosted a renowned July 4th celebration for over 35 years. She also enjoyed close friendships and traveled with ladies from her parish, St Cyril's Catholic Church.
Dolores was much loved by her four children, Scott Stankavage (Kate), Bruce Stankavage (Liz), Lyn Hicks, and Lauren Parker (John); 15 grandchildren, Sarah, Shelby, Shawn, Ella, Leo, Jordan, Madison, Erika, Amanda, Ashley, Johnny, Ryan, Luke, Brooks, and Cole; one great-grandchild, Jayden, and was expecting another great-grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Please omit flowers. The family would appreciate contributions made to the Stankavage Family Fund, a 501c account through which the family gifts numerous grants for philanthropic causes. Checks can be made payable to Triangle Community Foundation, please include Stankavage Family Fund on the memo line, and mail to 800 Park Office Drive, Suite 201, Research Triangle, NC 27707. Donations may also be made online at trianglecf.org, choosing the Stankavage Family Fund. For more information, contact the Triangle Community Fund directly at (919) 474-8324.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 11, 2019