Dolores M. Covolesky of Willow Grove passed on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She was 75.
She is survived by her husband, John C. Covolesky; her sons, John C. Covolesky Jr. and Daniel Covolesky; grandchildren, Madison and Reagan; a brother, Michael Husway Jr.; and a sister, Carol Luckenbill.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St. David R.C. Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. David at the above address or Special Olympics Philadelphia, 2900 Southampton Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154, would be appreciated.
John J. Bryers Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 23, 2019