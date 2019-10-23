Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:30 AM
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. David R.C. Church
316 Easton Rd.
Willow Grove, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
830 Highland Rd
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Covolesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Marie Covolesky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Marie Covolesky Obituary
Dolores M. Covolesky of Willow Grove passed on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She was 75.

She is survived by her husband, John C. Covolesky; her sons, John C. Covolesky Jr. and Daniel Covolesky; grandchildren, Madison and Reagan; a brother, Michael Husway Jr.; and a sister, Carol Luckenbill.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St. David R.C. Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. David at the above address or Special Olympics Philadelphia, 2900 Southampton Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154, would be appreciated.

John J. Bryers Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now