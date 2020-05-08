|
|
Dolores Marlene Wilson passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from the Covid-19 Virus at Edge Hill Nursing Home, where she had been a resident for the past three years. She was 88.
Born in Abington, Pa. on Feb. 2, 1932 to her parents, the late William and Anna Hackenbruch, she was raised in Warminster, Bucks County, and Hatboro, Montgomery County.
She graduated from Upper Southampton High School and worked at Bell Telephone until her marriage in September 1950 to her husband, the late Jesse A. Wilson. Marlene and Jesse lived in the Wynfair House Apartments, where she was the manager of the complex.
She is survived by her daughters, Katrina Norton (Dennis) of Horsham and Michele Brockwell (the late Bill) of Warminster; her grandchildren, Christina Norton, Denise Dotzman (Andrew), and Brian Brockwell (Nicole); her great grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Norton and Dennis Dotzman; her sister, Maryann Hackenbruch of North Wales; and her brother, Michael Hackenbruch of Hot Springs, S.D.
She also was preceded in death by her sister, Ethel Cramer.
Services and interment are private at this time due to the current circumstances. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Please send donations in memory of Marlene to Edge Hill Nursing and Rehab Center, 146 Edge Hill Rd., Glenside, PA 19038, Attn: Activities Department.
May Funeral Home,
Glenside ~ North Wales
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 8, 2020