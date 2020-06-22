Dolores P. Monaghan
Dolores P. Monaghan, of Perkasie, formerly of Cornwells Heights, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Quakertown Center-Genesis HealthCare, Quakertown. She was 88.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Patrick Monaghan for 51 years until his death in 2004.

Born in Bensalem, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Fee) Ellison.

Mrs. Monaghan had been employed for many years at Wampler Longacre, Franconia. After her retirement, she worked part-time at Burger King, Quakertown, where she organized and supervised their children's birthday parties, a job she absolutely loved.

She was of the Catholic faith.

An avid reader of romance novels, Dolores also enjoyed working on word search puzzles and recounting humorous stories from the past to her family.

Mrs. Monaghan is survived by her daughter, Alice Cicatiello; her granddaughter, Amy Garcia-Kramer; three great-granddaughters, Katie, Meghan, and Julia; and many friends and loved ones.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Claire and Marie, and two brothers, Leo and Edward.

Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 26, in the Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, 87 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennridge FISH, PO Box 9, Perkasie, PA 18944 or to a charity close to your heart.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
