Dolores Weber of Chalfont died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving and devoted family, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was 87.
Dolores was the beloved wife of James Devlin Weber Sr.
Born in Philadelphia, Dolores was the daughter of the Edward and Louise Ilse Martinez, sister of the late Edward "Buddy" Martinez, and the loving mother of the late James D. Weber Jr.
Dolores was a beloved mother and grandmother who took great pride in raising her four children, assisting with her grandchildren, and maintaining a beautiful household and flower garden. She enjoyed playing the piano while growing up in a musical household and attended Dobbins High School in Philadelphia, where she met her husband, James. Dolores and her husband moved from the City of Philadelphia to the countryside of Bucks County in 1961. She then learned to drive and enjoyed driving her children to their various activities throughout the years.
She loved the beach and spent summers with her family in Ocean City, N.J. Dolores enjoyed bowling in her Chalfont Women's League, spent many evening with friends at her neighborhood Bridge Club, and loved traveling internationally with her women's travel group to various destinations including Russia and China.
After her children were grown, Dolores enjoyed being a real estate agent in Doylestown for many years.
Dolores had a quick smile and laugh for everyone she met and was liked by all her knew her. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to have been loved by and cared for by her.
In addition to her husband, James, Dolores is survived by her loving and devoted children: Steven D. Weber of Galloway, N.J., Jeanette Campbell and her husband, James, of Doylestown, and Susan Friedman and her husband, Seth, of Chalfont. She is also survived by her eight adoring grandchildren and her sister, Maria Moyer.
Dolores' family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until her memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 East Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in her name be made to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 150, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Building 3, Hanover, MA 02339.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 26, 2019