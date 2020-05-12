|
Domenico A. Pileggi on May 7, 2020 of Roslyn and formerly of Glenside. Beloved husband of the late Anne E. (Fetscher). He was 80.
Loving father of Anthony D. (Cheryl) and Dominic F. Pileggi.
Also survived by two grandchildren Melissa M. Chrastina and Nicholas A. Pileggi and two great granddaughters Abigail and Arya and a late great granddaughter Madeline. Brother of Phyllis Quackenbush and Frank Pileggi.
Services and Int. Private due to Covid-19 Pandemic. Donations to 1818 Market St. Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.
May Funeral Home
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 12, 2020