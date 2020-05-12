Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Domenico Pileggi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenico A. Pileggi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domenico A. Pileggi Obituary
Domenico A. Pileggi on May 7, 2020 of Roslyn and formerly of Glenside. Beloved husband of the late Anne E. (Fetscher). He was 80.

Loving father of Anthony D. (Cheryl) and Dominic F. Pileggi.

Also survived by two grandchildren Melissa M. Chrastina and Nicholas A. Pileggi and two great granddaughters Abigail and Arya and a late great granddaughter Madeline. Brother of Phyllis Quackenbush and Frank Pileggi.

Services and Int. Private due to Covid-19 Pandemic. Donations to 1818 Market St. Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.

May Funeral Home

www.mayfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in The Intelligencer on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Domenico's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William R. May Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -