Dominic Bonitatis, Jr.
Dominic Bonitatis, Jr., of New Hope formerly of Philadelphia and Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. Dominic was 77 years old. He is the husband of Mary Grace (Nee Sherkzus) Bonitatis. Together the couple had shared 57 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, Dominic was the son of the late Dominic and Anna (Nee Iannucci) Bonitatis, Sr.
He had served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Cuba crisis and the Vietnam War. He loved being and was a proud Marine and served his country well. Dominic was a Sheet Metal Worker with Local 19 and was proud to be union.
Back in the day Dominic loved his horses; he was a modern day cowboy.
In addition to his wife Mary Grace, Dominic is survived by his children Dominic Bonitatis, III (Annaliese) and Mary Ann Alcaro (Domenic). He was the brother of Joseph Bonitatis (Joan). Dominic is also survived by his grandchildren Gina, Dominic IV, and Julia Bonitatis, and Mary Grace, Liana, and Angelina Alcaro. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass for Dominic will be celebrated privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 www.dementiasociety.org
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.
Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
