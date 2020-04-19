|
|
Dominic Robert Lupinacci, of Hilltown Twp., passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Neshaminy Manor. He was 66.
Dominic was the loving husband of Jean Lupinacci. The couple would have celebrated their 48th anniversary in October.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Phyllis and the late Robert Lupinacci.
Dominic was employed as a custodian for Central Bucks School District. Previously he was employed as a trash removal personnel for RJ Lupinacci Trash Removal, a driver for UPS, a bookkeeper at Neibauer and Co., a zoning officer for Hilltown Township, and a dispatcher for Haines and Kibblehouse.
Dominic was a member of the Hilltown Civic Association, Hilltown Park and Recreation Board, Deep Run Sports (Hall of Fame Member), and the Doylestown Masonic Lodge.
In his free time, Dominic enjoyed vacationing in Maine, being around family, especially his grandchildren, and friends, and helping the community. For many years, Nick helped run the Hilltown Civic Golf Outing and the Hilltown Easter Egg Hunt.
In addition to his wife, Dominic will be dearly missed by his mother, Phyllis, his two children, Dominic R. Lupinacci, Jr. (wife Dana), Melanie Hegen (husband Scott); three grandchildren, Emily Hegen, Kylea Hegen, and Dominic R. Lupinacci III; and his sister, Lisa Lupinacci-Reid along with her family, husband Jeff Reid, their three daughters Christine DeSantis, and her family, Meaghan, and Alyse.
Dominic's service will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dominic's name may be made to End Alzheimer's at .
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's website below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville, Pa.
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 19, 2020