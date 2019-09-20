|
It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of a beloved husband, father, Papa, and friend, Dominic Ventresca, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
A longtime Doylestown resident, Dominic was born Dec. 6, 1931 in Torre dei Nolfi, Italy, from where he emigrated at age 19 with nothing but a suitcase. As a young man, Dominic learned tailoring from his father-in-law; eventually, in 1964 he established his own successful tailoring business which he ran until his retirement. He served as president of the Philadelphia chapter of the Custom Tailors and Designers Association of America (CTDA) as well as president of the national chapter of the CTDA.
Dominic is survived by his wife of 63 years, Silvia Ventresca; together they built a beautiful family whom he loved and cherished above all else, including his sons: Frank Ventresca and wife, Lisa, Bob Ventresca and wife, Carolyn, Len Ventresca, and Greg Ventresca and wife, Krista; grandchildren, Melissa (fiancée, Megan), Nick (wife, Christiana), Reanna, AJ, Nate, and Gavin; and great grandchildren, Colin and James. He is also survived by a sister, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends too numerous to mention.
Dominic lived an active and healthy life. He loved good wine and good food, especially when he was able to partake among family and friends. He was an avid golfer and never wanted for companions with whom to share a cart and conversation. He had a green thumb - determined as he was to keep away the vermin - and took pride in serving his beautiful home - grown vegetables, especially his tomatoes. He loved walking the beach - and napping on the beach - and split his time between his Doylestown home and his Florida home. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers fan, whether he was gathered with loved ones, tending his fire in his home, or braving the cold at a game. Dominic loved all-things-Italy and, for most of his adult life, returned to visit family and friends, often taking his wife, children, and grandchildren with him.
Dominic lived his life to the fullest and encouraged all he knew and loved to do the same. "What's better than this?" he often asked rhetorically during especially beautiful moments. "La Dolce Vita," he'd add. "The Sweet Life." Yes, his was a sweet life. We will miss him dearly.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Doylestown, with his Funeral Mass immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), give.chop.edu.
