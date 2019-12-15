|
Donald B. Knight of Bedminster Pa., passed on peacefully with his family by his side on Dec. 10th. He was 83.
Don was born in Philadelphia, he is the son of the late Walter and Margaret Knight (Hoffman) and brother to the late Ken Knight and Thelma Stott.
Don is survived by his four sons: Donald Jr. and spouse Hope. Walter and spouse Carol, Shawn and spouse Suzette and Jonathan and spouse Michelle.
Don is the loving grandfather of ten grandchildren. Samantha, Lee, Ivy, Ashley, Andrew, Rebecca, David, Christina, Matthew, Rachel.
Don was a dedicated member of St John the Baptist Church in Ottsille Pa.
Don enjoyed spending most of his time outdoors. He was an avid pheasant hunter and fisherman.
Many will remember Don from working at the Soabar Co in Philadelphia Pa., for 48 years. Don will always be remembered first as a loving husband to his high school sweetheart of 47 years Barbara, who passed in 2003, as a proud father and dedicated grandfather. He was a true friend to all who knew him and will be missed deeply.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Don's funeral Tuesday, Dec. 17th 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, (Rt 412) 4050 Durham Road, Ottsville, PA 18947 followed by Don's Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m.
Interment will immediately follow at St. John's Cemetery, Haycock.
Donahue Funeral Home,
Flourtown
www.donahuefuneral.com.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 15, 2019