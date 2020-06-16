On Friday, May 22, 2020, Donald B. Marsden passed away at the age of 72.
Don was born Sept. 19, 1947 in Hatboro, Pa., and was a graduate of Hatboro Horsham Senior High School Class of 1965. He received his Bachelor of Science from West Chester University (West Chester State College) in West Chester, Pa., and dedicated his professional career to chemistry at Castrol Chemical Co. and Quaker Chemical Co., both of Conshohocken, Pa.
Don was a member of the Blackthorn Rugby Club and Delaware Valley Surf Anglers, appreciating time spent outside. He enjoyed animals, both cats and dogs, and gardening. Don also had an appreciation for old British sports cars (MG, Triumph and Austin Healy), and was a science-fiction fan.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorcas (Sponseller) Marsden.
He is survived by his first wife, Patricia (Bennett) Kyriss, their son, Donald B. Marsden, and two granddaughters, Madelynne and Amanda Marsden; his second wife, Susan Jefferys, daughter, Moira Buchanan and her husband, Brad, and grandson, Cian Buchanan; and his third wife, Nancy (McIntosh) Marsden, step-daughter, Katie Roth and her husband, Mark, and their children, Morgan and Carter. Don will be fondly remembered by his brothers, Edward Marsden and wife, Judith, David Marsden (wife Judy, deceased), and sister, Barbara North (husband Lester, deceased).
Due to current events, a private interment for Don will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Huntington Valley, Pa. Services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions. (For more information, please contact dbm2020services@gmail.com.)
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Don's honor may be made to the Pennsylvania Fire & Emergency Services Institute at pfesi.org, or to the Blackthorn Rugby Club Marshall K. Sturm scholarship at blackthornrugby.com/charity.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 16, 2020.