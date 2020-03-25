|
Donald C. Pfendner of Doylestown passed Monday, March 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 79.
He was born in Philadelphia on March 20, 1941 to the late John and Helen (Morris) Pfendner. He was the loving husband of Judith (Kohler) Pfendner for 59 years.
Donald worked at PECO for 30 years and loved his coworkers there.
He loved gardening, summer vacation on Long Beach Island, and being outdoors. He will always be remembered for his smile and his sense of humor. His pride and joy were his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Donald C. and Daniel C. Pfendner.
He is survived by his wife, Judith; daughters, Dawn Hojnacki (Walt) and Deanna Benner (Steve); grandchildren, Dustin (Traci), Cory (Emily), Danielle (Christopher), Andrew (Jenn), Taylor, and Matt; brother, Edward (Betty); and many other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org, or Gloria Dei Church (check memo: 2020 Mission Trip), 570 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
