Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Pfendner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Pfendner


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Pfendner Obituary
Donald C. Pfendner of Doylestown passed Monday, March 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 79.

He was born in Philadelphia on March 20, 1941 to the late John and Helen (Morris) Pfendner. He was the loving husband of Judith (Kohler) Pfendner for 59 years.

Donald worked at PECO for 30 years and loved his coworkers there.

He loved gardening, summer vacation on Long Beach Island, and being outdoors. He will always be remembered for his smile and his sense of humor. His pride and joy were his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his two sons, Donald C. and Daniel C. Pfendner.

He is survived by his wife, Judith; daughters, Dawn Hojnacki (Walt) and Deanna Benner (Steve); grandchildren, Dustin (Traci), Cory (Emily), Danielle (Christopher), Andrew (Jenn), Taylor, and Matt; brother, Edward (Betty); and many other loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org, or Gloria Dei Church (check memo: 2020 Mission Trip), 570 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Huntingdon Valley

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -