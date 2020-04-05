|
Donald Carl O'Bott of Chalfont died suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Donald was born June 18, 1940 in Greensburg, Pa., and was raised by Albert and Margaret Frishkorn in Zelienople, Pa.
He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Warner), the father of Steven and his wife, Phyllis, and Debra and her husband, Michael (Jimick), and the grandfather of Jacob, Joy, Grace, Jewel, Jesse, and Josiah O'Bott and Andrew Jimick.
Don and Carolyn shared 54 years of happy marriage. They served at his church and in the community.
Don graduated from Evans City H.S. in 1958. He served in the U.S. Navy and then worked for Arbor Material Handling Company in Willow Grove for 53 years.
Square dancing was their hobby. They were members of many clubs and went to state and national square dancing conventions for 30 years. Don became a square dance caller.
He also enjoyed gardening and camping and traveled to all of the 50 states.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for Saturday, June 20.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Buckaroos Square and Round Dance Club c/o John Hodges, 25412 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974, or First Baptist Church - Missions Fund, 311 West State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 5, 2020