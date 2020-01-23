|
The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Moyer of New Hanover Township, Pa. passed away suddenly on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home. He was 71.
He was the husband of Susan Kay (Bishop) Moyer. The couple had celebrated their 43rd Wedding Anniversary on July 3, 2019.
Born in Ephrata, Pa., he was the son of the late Warren and Caroline (Rote) Moyer.
A 1966 graduate of Emmaus High School, Emmaus, Pa., he earned his Bachelor's degree from Ursinus College, Collegeville, Pa. Later, he attained his Master's and Doctorate degrees from Lancaster Theological Seminary, Lancaster, Pa.
Currently, Rev. Dr. Moyer was a member and the Minister of Pastoral Care and Visitation of First United Church of Christ, Quakertown, Pa. Previously, he served as pastor of the Falkner Swamp United Church of Christ, Gilbertsville, Pa., from 1980 until retiring there in 2006. Before that, he served as pastor for St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Ottsville, Pa., from 1974 to 1980.
A hunting and fishing enthusiast, he was a member of the Alburtis and Trexlertown Rod & Gun Clubs. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, particularly Phillies baseball and Eagles football. He also loved to travel and was especially fond of cruising with his wife.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Sean D. Moyer of Alburtis, Pa. and Joshua B. Moyer and his wife, Ashley, of Pottstown, Pa.; a granddaughter, Leila; and a brother, David Moyer and his wife, Brenda, of Macungie, Pa.
His funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at First United Church of Christ, 151 S. Fourth Street, Quakertown, Pa., where family and friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately in Falkner Swamp United Church of Christ Cemetery, Gilbertsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 151 S. Fourth St., Quakertown, PA 18951.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie, Pa.
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 23, 2020