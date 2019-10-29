Home

POWERED BY

Services
John R. Freed Funeral Home Inc
124 N Easton Rd
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald F. Riley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald F. Riley Obituary
Donald F. Riley of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. He was 83.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edyth and Frederick Riley, and his son, Curt.

He was the beloved father to Cindy, Gary (Teresa), and Donald (Josephine), and brother to Sandy Carrier (Joe). Don had seven grandchildren. He was previously married to Harriet Davis and Jean Riley.

Don was a resident of Wesley Enhanced Living in Doylestown for five years. Prior to that he lived in North Wales and Glenside. He graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1954.

He worked for several different railroad companies in his 40-year career.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the John R. Freed Funeral Home, 124 N. Easton Rd., Glenside, PA 19038, where the viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Ivy Hill Cemetery.

John R. Freed Funeral Home,

Glenside

www.freedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now