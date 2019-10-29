|
Donald F. Riley of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. He was 83.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edyth and Frederick Riley, and his son, Curt.
He was the beloved father to Cindy, Gary (Teresa), and Donald (Josephine), and brother to Sandy Carrier (Joe). Don had seven grandchildren. He was previously married to Harriet Davis and Jean Riley.
Don was a resident of Wesley Enhanced Living in Doylestown for five years. Prior to that he lived in North Wales and Glenside. He graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1954.
He worked for several different railroad companies in his 40-year career.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the John R. Freed Funeral Home, 124 N. Easton Rd., Glenside, PA 19038, where the viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Ivy Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 29, 2019