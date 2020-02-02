|
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, the world lost another member of the greatest Generation, Donald I. Hasenmayer, Dad, or, Don. He was 92.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa "Terry," in 2017.
Dad grew up on Mildred Avenue in Roslyn, Pa., he was the son of the late William G. and Alberta (Irvin) Hasenmayer. Roslyn is where he would go find a ball field with his buddies, always a glove in hand, and come home when the streetlights came on. He attended Abington High School and was soon signed to the Philadelphia Phillies in 1944. He played for the Bradford Blue Wings (Class D) and the Wilmington Blue Rocks. In April of 1945 he was brought up to the Major Leagues and debuted at Shibe Park on May 2.
Always the patriot, in time of war Dad entered the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Kearsage as it traveled to Cuba. Soon the war was over and he returned home, and continued to play ball in the Minor Leagues. As his family began to grow Terry and Don bought a cape cod in Hatboro, raising Linda, Don and Barb. Dad coached many teams at the Hatboro Little League field as well as American Legion ball. As the years went by he was invited to the Phillies alumni games, which we attended and were thrilled to see him on the field in his uniform jersey and with the American flag.
We remember him always with a great smile, full of fun, giving his garden ornaments a touch up of paint, egg toss in the back yard, and in a Santa hat and beard. "We will miss you so much, Dad, you are the greatest, give Mom a kiss for us."
Don is survived by his children, Linda (Robert), Donald (Janet) and Barbara (Ronald). He was the brother of Mabel Curlett and the late William G. and Wayne R. Hasenmayer. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Clinton, Dawn, Eric, Laura, Christian, Kimberly, Allison and Meredith, and his 11 great- grandchildren and one great grandson due any day.
Thank you to all the staff at Neshaminy Manor on C1, Social workers, and administration, Don's family is so appreciative of the kindness and care that was given to him during his time there.
Don's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. Please feel free to wear Phillies Red if you wish.
Information on Don's baseball career can be found at www.sabr.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be preferred.
