|
|
Donald J. Evans died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 18, 2019 at the age of 87. He was the husband of his devoted wife, Margaret M. Peters Evans. They recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary and 70 years as a couple in June.
Donald was born in Kingston, PA to the late Jackson S. and Margaret C. Evans.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his children: John Evans, his wife, Connie, of Denver, PA; Audrey Carver of Conway, NH; Lauren Emmett, her husband, Michael, of Chalfont, Donald Evans, Jr. of Lincoln City, PA; Peter Evans, his wife, Diane, of Arlington, TX; Michele Kleckner, her husband, Richard, of Lederach, PA and Valerie Pugliese, her husband, Vincent, of Warrington; 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as his sisters: Ellen Atkinson of Rushland and Thois Keil of Warrington.
He was preceded in death by his two daughters: Karen Welsh of Doylestown and Susan Jacobs of Portland, ME.
Donald began his career working for PECO as a lineman, retiring as a foreman after 40 years with the company.
Donald was passionate about boating, enjoying weekends fishing and crabbing on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay with family and friends. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and a member of Doylestown Maennerchor.
His funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 10 a.m., until the time of Mass. Interment will follow Mass in Beulah Cemetery, New Britain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donald's name may be made to: , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 ([email protected]).
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 21, 2019