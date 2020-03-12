|
Donald J. Grimes, New Hope, Pa., died Monday March 9 at the Princeton Care Center. He was 81.
A lifelong resident of New Hope, Don served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Don retired from the Boro of New Hope road department and later worked in the maintenance department at the Solebury School. He was a life member of the Eagle Fire Company and a member of the American Legion Edgar H. Denson Post # 79 in New Hope.
Son of the late Charles and Ada Grimes, brother of the late Charles Grimes, he is survived by one sister Eleanor Rufh his nieces and nephews, Donna and Tom Pingitor, Janet and Robert Gleiche, Robert and Sherry Rufh, James Rufh, Nancy Myers, Eleanor Horvath.
Funeral services will be held Saturday March 14 at 11 a.m. at the Garefino Funeral Home, 12 N. Franklin St. Lambertville, N.J. Burial and United States Army Funeral Honors will follow in the Thompson Memorial Cemetery, New Hope. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Eagle Fire Co., 46 N. Sugan Rd., New Hope, Pa. 18938.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 12, 2020