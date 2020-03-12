Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
12 N. Franklin St.
Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-2763
For more information about
Donald Grimes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
12 N. Franklin St.
Lambertville, NJ 08530
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
12 N. Franklin St.
Lambertville, NJ 08530
View Map

Donald J. Grimes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Grimes Obituary
Donald J. Grimes, New Hope, Pa., died Monday March 9 at the Princeton Care Center. He was 81.

A lifelong resident of New Hope, Don served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Don retired from the Boro of New Hope road department and later worked in the maintenance department at the Solebury School. He was a life member of the Eagle Fire Company and a member of the American Legion Edgar H. Denson Post # 79 in New Hope.

Son of the late Charles and Ada Grimes, brother of the late Charles Grimes, he is survived by one sister Eleanor Rufh his nieces and nephews, Donna and Tom Pingitor, Janet and Robert Gleiche, Robert and Sherry Rufh, James Rufh, Nancy Myers, Eleanor Horvath.

Funeral services will be held Saturday March 14 at 11 a.m. at the Garefino Funeral Home, 12 N. Franklin St. Lambertville, N.J. Burial and United States Army Funeral Honors will follow in the Thompson Memorial Cemetery, New Hope. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Eagle Fire Co., 46 N. Sugan Rd., New Hope, Pa. 18938.

For further information visit the website below.

Garefino Funeral Home

www.GarefinoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -