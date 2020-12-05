Donald J. StepplingWarrington - Donald Joseph Steppling passed away on December 4, 2020 at his home in Warrington. He was 91 years old. He was the husband of Catherine "Kitty" (nee Butler).Born in Lawrenceville, PA., he was the son of the late Anthony and Helen Steppling.Don was the father of Karen (Dave) McKean, Patricia, Nancy (Larry) Ejzak, Linda Wirth, Carolyn (Greg) Palermo and Cindy (Rob) Lah and the late Ken Steppling. He was the brother of Anna Marie (Chuck) Staub, he was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren.Don was a drafting engineer who worked on large public works all over the United States, including the Washington, D.C. subway, the Hoover Dam, and the Fort Pitt Tunnel in Pittsburgh. He loved handball, golf and the Steelers. He treasured spending time with his family, and the highlight of his year was the biannual reunion/vacation in North Carolina, which started with 17 people and blossomed into 35. His laugh was infectious and he welcomed every person like a future friend. He was always quick with a joke, a handshake and a scotch. He loved music; the morning of each of his daughter's wedding he played and sang Going to the Chapel.Don's Funeral Mass will be held St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, PA on Monday December 7, 2020 at 11:30am The family will receive friends at the church from 10:15am until 11:15am, when words of remembrance will be begin. Internment Sat. Dec 12, 2020 11:00am at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Pittsburgh.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Cyril of Jerusalem, Jamison.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington